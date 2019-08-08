Shamita Shetty bags THIS project directed by Raj Kundra

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty made her Bollywood debut with the hit film Mohabbatein. She was later seen in films such as Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and Zeher. The actress was also a contestant of stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9. Now, she has bagged a new project.



The actress has bagged a Punjabi music video ‘Teri Maa’. Interestingly, the music video has been directed by her brother-in-law Raj Kundra. Conceptualised around a man torn between his love interest and mother, the song has been shot against a village dhaba backdrop and a night club set-up. The video will see Shamita as a Punjabi kudi, who playfully insists that she loves the guy more than his mother. It also features social media star, Manav Chhabra opposite her. This video will mark Shamita's debut in music videos as well as Punjabi entertainment industry.



Recently, Shamita took to social media and shared the poster of the music video. Take a look below: