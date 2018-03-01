Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Sharib Hashmi to star alongside Shahid-Shraddha in Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Vinay MR Mishra's picture
By Vinay MR Mishra
01 Mar 2018 03:02 PM

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer social drama 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' has kept the audience hooked for some time now. The excitement to see the lead duo after the critical hit Haider (2014), is already raging among their loyal fans.

The shooting for the film, which is set in the backdrop of the exotic locales of Dehradun, has started. The cast and crew have already completed the first schedule in Tehri since the start of February and started the second schedule in Uttarakhand. Now TellyChakkar has got an exclusive update about the film that will escalate your excitement.

Indian film actor Sharib Hashmi who made his debut with Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire (2008), is a part of the upcoming comedy-drama. The talented actor got his claim in 2012’s National Award winning film, Filmistaan. Hashmi, 42, will play a pivotal role in the movie. Not much is revealed about his character yet.

He was last seen in Phullu (2017) in the titular character. It was a film inspired by Arunachalam Muruganatham, who also inspired Akshay Kumar’s PadMan (2018). Hashmi, has already started the shooting for the motion picture, produced by KriArj Entertainment and T series.

Batti Gul is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and is scheduled to release for 31 August 2018. Along with Shahid Kapoor who plays a lawyer and Shraddha Kapoor who plays a local girl, the film will star Yami Gautam,  Divyendu Sharma and now as per TellyChakkar’s report Sharib Hashmi.

TellyChakkar couldn’t get in touch with the talented thespian to know more about his character. The actor has time and again impressed the critics as well as the masses with his slick acting prowess and it won’t be a surprise if the powerhouse delivers yet another impressive act in the upcoming movie. 

What do you think about Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor?

Are you excited for this Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer flick?

Keep reading TellyChakkar for all the exclusive news related to the entertainment beat.

Tags > Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Narayan Singh, Yami Gautam, Divyendu Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Sharib Hashmi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
01 Mar 2018 08:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rohit Suchanti celebrates Holi with TellyChakkar
Rohit Suchanti celebrates Holi with TellyChakkar | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Yeh Rishta team shoots in Rishikesh

In pics: Yeh Rishta team shoots in Rishikesh
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Sridevi's death is sensationalized by the Indian media?

Sridevi
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days