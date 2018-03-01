Sharib Hashmi to star alongside Shahid-Shraddha in Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer social drama 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' has kept the audience hooked for some time now. The excitement to see the lead duo after the critical hit Haider (2014), is already raging among their loyal fans.

The shooting for the film, which is set in the backdrop of the exotic locales of Dehradun, has started. The cast and crew have already completed the first schedule in Tehri since the start of February and started the second schedule in Uttarakhand. Now TellyChakkar has got an exclusive update about the film that will escalate your excitement.

Indian film actor Sharib Hashmi who made his debut with Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire (2008), is a part of the upcoming comedy-drama. The talented actor got his claim in 2012’s National Award winning film, Filmistaan. Hashmi, 42, will play a pivotal role in the movie. Not much is revealed about his character yet.

He was last seen in Phullu (2017) in the titular character. It was a film inspired by Arunachalam Muruganatham, who also inspired Akshay Kumar’s PadMan (2018). Hashmi, has already started the shooting for the motion picture, produced by KriArj Entertainment and T series.

Batti Gul is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and is scheduled to release for 31 August 2018. Along with Shahid Kapoor who plays a lawyer and Shraddha Kapoor who plays a local girl, the film will star Yami Gautam, Divyendu Sharma and now as per TellyChakkar’s report Sharib Hashmi.

TellyChakkar couldn’t get in touch with the talented thespian to know more about his character. The actor has time and again impressed the critics as well as the masses with his slick acting prowess and it won’t be a surprise if the powerhouse delivers yet another impressive act in the upcoming movie.

What do you think about Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor?

Are you excited for this Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer flick?

Keep reading TellyChakkar for all the exclusive news related to the entertainment beat.