Shekhar Kapur's daughter has some acting conditions

Mumbai: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur says his daughter Kaveri will only act in his film if she gets to compose music for it too.



"I asked Kaveri if she would act in my film. 'Only if I can compose the music,' she replied firmly. Now that's confidence," Kapur tweeted on Thursday.

Currently training under the mentorship of two Grammy-winning personalities -- A.R. Rahman and Tim Molyneuz -- Kaveri will also be releasing her fourth untitled single demonstrating folk meets world music, featuring indie band Maati Baani later this year.



(Source: IANS)