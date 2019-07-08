News

Shilpa Shetty, husband's 'Jumma chumma' moment

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jul 2019 12:37 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty's London diaries can make anyone turn green with envy. After the "Jumma chumma" moment with her husband Raj Kundra, she is having fun with her girls here.

The actress has been sharing photos and videos from her vacation on social media. In one of the videos, Shilpa, donning a yellow top and jeans with white sneakers, is seen sharing a kiss with Raj, who is also casually dressed up. 

She captioned it: "Jumma Chumma De De Mwaaah @rajkundra9 #fridayfun #thankgoditsfriday #love #instalove #hubby #londondiarirs #holiday #hamptoncourtpalace."

The couple married in November 2009, and have a son, Viaan Raj Kundra. The little one is also enjoying the holiday with his parents. He was seen "giving and getting love" from some deers here.

Going by Shilpa's latest photos, her sister and actress Shamita is also having fun with her in London.

Source: IANS

Tags > Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Jumma Chumma, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Maldives dairies

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Maldives dairies
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Kritika Kamra sizzles in red

In pics: Kritika Kamra sizzles in red
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Shilpa Raizada
Shilpa Raizada
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat

past seven days