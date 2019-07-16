Shilpa Shetty to make her comeback with Yami Gautam-Diljit Dosanjh starrer film?

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty Kundra has carved a niche for herself, first by showcasing her work in films and later in reality shows. Those who have been missing her on big screen, here’s some good news. Well, the actress might make a comeback to the big screen.

Yes, you read that right. According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Shilpa might make a comeback to the big screen with Ramesh Taurani’s untitled production.

Yami Gautam and Diljit Dosanjh have already been roped in for the particular film. When reports of the duo teaming up for this project came to the forefront, Ramesh had told Mumbai Mirror, "Yes, Diljit and Yami have given their nod to the film. It’s a fresh pairing and we are excited because both are competent actors with impeccable comic timing. It is a sensible comedy and revolves around a couple."

“We also need another actress who has a crucial role to play in the narrative. The casting should be locked soon,” he further added.

So, now, going by the latest report, it seems the search is over as the makers found their actress in Shilpa!

So, are you excited for Shilpa’s comeback to the big screen? Hit the comment section below.