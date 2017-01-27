Hot Downloads

Shooting of 'Padmavati' hit

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jan 2017 07:24 PM
27 Jan 2017 07:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Activists of a Rajput organisation, Shree Rajput Karni Sena, protested and misbehaved with the crew of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film "Padmavati" here on Friday, police and eyewitnesses said.

They also damaged some cameras and other equipment, forcing Bhansali to stop shooting.

"We had earlier requested him (Bhansali) to show us the script which he did not do. We are against distorting of historical facts and we know that he has distorted historical facts," Vivek Singh of Karni Sena told IANS.

"Padmavati" tells the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati. Actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor star in the film.

Bhansali, whose 2015 release "Bajirao Mastani" was also criticised by a section of the society for "distorting" history, was shooting some shots of "Padmavati" in Jaigarh Fort.

Around 12 p.m. some activists of Karni Sena gathered there and started to protest. They even mishandled and misbehaved with Bhansali and his other crew members. There was a complete chaos for some time and Bhansali had to stop shooting.

Police had a tough time in controlling the situation.

"We will only allow him to shoot after we see the script," Singh said.

(Source: IANS)

