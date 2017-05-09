Hot Downloads

Shraddha Kapoor introduces 'bhai' Siddhanth from 'Haseena'

09 May 2017
Actress Shraddha Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her real brother Siddhanth Kapoor, who will be seen playing the role of her reel sibling in the upcoming film "Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai".

Siddhanth will play underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in the movie, while Shraddha will be seen as his sister Haseena Parkar.

The 30-year-old actress shared Siddhanth's younger and older looks from the upcoming biopic.

The photograph features both the looks. In the first one, Siddhanth is seen sitting on a throne-like chair, sporting a striped shirt and brown pants paired with dark sunglasses.

In the older photograph, he looks more intense in a structured monochrome blazer paired with a crisp white shirt and black pants paired with dark sunglasses and slick back hair.

"So proud to introduce my real and reel life brother. Introducing bhai. Younger and older. 'Haseena'...Siddhanth Kapoor...Apoorva Lakhia," she captioned the image.

Siddhanth too shared the same image on his Twitter account and captioned: "The transformation of 'bhai'"

The actor will be seen showcasing the character from 20s to 40s. Siddhanth had to put on 9 kg for the film.

(Source: IANS)

