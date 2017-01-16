Sidharth Malhotra turns 32, B-Town wishes him more success

As Sidharth Malhotra turned 32 on Monday, celebrities including Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Sooraj Pancholi wished the young actor a year full of happiness and good luck.



Sidharth began his career as a model at the age of 18. He worked as an assistant director to filmmaker Karan Johar in the 2010 film "My Name Is Khan", before getting his big break as an actor with "Student of the Year".



He was later seen in films like "Hasee Toh Phasee", "Brothers", "Ek Villain" and "Kapoor & Sons". His last release was "Baar Baar Dekho", and he will next feature in "Reload" alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.



While he will be celebrating his special day with family and friends, here's a look at what the celebrities had to wish for him:



Rishi Kapoor: Sidharth many happy returns of the day Sid God Bless! Much love



Akshay Kumar: Happy birthday Sidharth. May you 'Reload' a solid punch at the movies this year! Love and prayers



Milap Zaveri: Happy birthday Sidharth "Ek Villain" gave us some of the best times ever! But in real life you're a true hero at heart!



Riteish Deshmukh: Villains in arms - Happy Birthday brother - have a great one - Sidharth.



Shraddha Kapoor: Happy happy birthday Sidharth have an amazing day!!! Big squishy hug.



Sooraj Pancholi: Happy birthday Sidharth Malhotra Happy birthday brother! Have a great year ahead! Waiting for 'Reload'.



Mika Singh: Happy birthday to Sidharth... sada delhi da Munda (our Delhi boy)

(Source: IANS)