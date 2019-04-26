News

Social media is modern generation atomic bomb: Big B

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Apr 2019 11:57 AM

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says the social media is the modern generation atomic bomb as users can easily voice their opinions and have the capability to give a perspective to any move be it political or otherwise.

Amitabh, who has a following of over 36.9 million followers on Twitter, 12.6 million on Instagram and over 30 million likes on his official Facebook account, took to his blog on Thursday night to voice his opinion on social media. 

He wrote: "The social media is the modern generation atomic bomb. It has the capacity to exercise a chilling response to the enemy; bringing them down to their knees, seeking pardon.

"Over 7 billion humans in the Universe now have opinion and voice and capability to give a perspective to any move political or otherwise. And see it being spread through the medium it employs across the continents of habituated being... It is a scary ultimatum." 

On the Bollywood front, Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming directorial "Brahmastra". The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. 

Source: IANS

