Soha, Neha are still very good friends

By TellychakkarTeam
05 Aug 2019 02:25 PM

MUMBAI: Actresses and close friends Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan have put rumours about their fall-out to rest. They say they are still very good friends.

After the two unfollowed each other on Instagram, many started assuming that the two had a fall-out on Friendship Day on Sunday.

Then Neha posted a video on social media, saying it was for an initiative.

"Happy Friendship Day. I know a lot of you have been hearing a lot of rumours about Soha and me not being friends and how we unfollowed each other. Well, none of that is true. We are still very good friends," Neha said in the video.

Soha shared a similar video and said the two will be spending some time in the evening and discuss their travels.

Source: IANS

Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Happy Friendship Day, actresses, good friend, Instagram

