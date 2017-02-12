Sometimes we do films which we do not like: Dev

Popular Tollywood actor Dev feels that many times we are scared to wait and do the job of our dreams because we are scared of so many ‘ifs’.

“There are times in our lives when we decide to do a particular job because we have to, not because we love it. It happens because we are scared to wait and lose our time,” Dev said at a recently held press conference in Kolkata.

He continued saying that even before we think about turning our dreams into reality; we are stopped by thousand ‘ifs and buts’ that hover in our mind. “We do not nurture our passions and wait to do the job of our dreams because we are scared that whether we will get the appreciation or not, people will recognize us or not or whether we are doing the right thing or not. There are thousands things in our mind,” observed the actor.

The Challenge, Chander Pahar and Zulfiqar fame actor also confessed that he had to compromise with scripts for a few times because he too had no time to wait for a good script.

He quipped, “Personally speaking, I love films but there had been times in my life too when I did not like a particular script but still I had to give my positive nod because I could not wait that long for a good script to come my way. Sometimes, we do films by compromising with our interest.”

“Saying so, I would also like to add that I came across some amazing scripts too which made me feel yes I want to do this film,” he added.

Well said, Dev.

On the work front, the actor next will be seen in Raj Chakraborty’s Champ opposite his girlfriend Rukmini Maitra.

For more updates stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com.