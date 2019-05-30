Sona Mohapatra receives death threat from Salman Khan fan for this reason

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra received death threat from a fan of Salman Khan for supporting Priyanka Chopra.

Salman is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Bharat. Previously, Priyanka was supposed to play the leading lady in the film. However, she opted out of the project due to her marriage. Recently, the Bollywood superstar took a dig at Priyanka for walking out of the project at the last minute. He even said that the makers had offered her to delay the project to adjust with her schedule but she yet quit the film which didn't go down well with him and he started taking digs at her, at every given instance. This did not go down well with the singer, so she slammed the actor on Twitter. Now, the singer slamming the actor also did not go down well with his fans, and a Salman fan threatened to kill her.

Sona took to social media and shared a screenshot and wrote, "Such & such mails come my way regularly, from the followers of this ‘hero’ of bad behaviour. This beacon of ‘human’ values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of #Bharat, drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser. @NCWIndia"

Supporting Priyanka, she also tweeted saying, "Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey."

Sona's earlier tweet read, "A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard & contempt for the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India."