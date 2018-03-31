Sonakshi to do special song for 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Fir Se'

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha says that she is going to do a special song in Yamla Pagla Deewana Fir Se. Â

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer hit franchise Yamla Pagla Deewana is entering into its third film with Sonakshi appearing in a special song titled "Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se".

Talking about her cameo in the film, Sonakshi said, "I am appearing in a special song. There is Salman Khan, Rekha Ji, Dharmendra and of course me, so it was quite an honor to be shooting with such wonderful and veteran actors. Sharing the frame with them is a huge deal for me and I am really looking forward to the song".

Sonakshi turned showstopper for Designer Nandita Mahtani at Bombay Times Fashion Week here in Mumbai on Friday.

Talking about walking the ramp, Sonakshi says that she has become very comfortable now as it has become a habit.

"I have walked the ramp quite a few times, so I am comfortable and I enjoy it. Now it has become a habit...,"she said.

The Bombay Times Fashion Week saw celebrities like Tanisha Mukherjee, Tusshar Kapoor, Dino Morea, Sussanne Khan, Aahan Pandey, Arunoday Singh, Sushan Khan, Kim Sharma, Ujjwala Raut, Madhu Shah, Bhavna Pandey, Harshvardhan Rane and more dazzling the red carpet.

(Source: IANS)