Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Sonakshi to do special song for 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Fir Se'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Mar 2018 05:15 PM

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha says that she is going to do a special song in Yamla Pagla Deewana Fir Se. Â 

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer hit franchise Yamla Pagla Deewana is entering into its third film with Sonakshi appearing in a special song titled "Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se".

Talking about her cameo in the film, Sonakshi said, "I am appearing in a special song. There is Salman Khan, Rekha Ji, Dharmendra and of course me, so it was quite an honor to be shooting with such wonderful and veteran actors. Sharing the frame with them is a huge deal for me and I am really looking forward to the song".

Sonakshi turned showstopper for Designer Nandita Mahtani at Bombay Times Fashion Week here in Mumbai on Friday.

What do you think about Sonakshi Singh?

Talking about walking the ramp, Sonakshi says that she has become very comfortable now as it has become a habit.

"I have walked the ramp quite a few times, so I am comfortable and I enjoy it. Now it has become a habit...,"she said.

The Bombay Times Fashion Week saw celebrities like Tanisha Mukherjee, Tusshar Kapoor, Dino Morea, Sussanne Khan, Aahan Pandey, Arunoday Singh, Sushan Khan, Kim Sharma, Ujjwala Raut, Madhu Shah, Bhavna Pandey, Harshvardhan Rane and more dazzling the red carpet.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Sonakshi Sinha, Tanisha Mukherjee, Tusshar Kapoor, Dino Morea, Sussanne Khan, Aahan Pandey, Arunoday Singh, Sushan Khan, Kim Sharma, Ujjwala Raut, Madhu Shah, Bhavna Pandey, Harshvardhan Rane, Nandita Mahtani, Bombay Times Fashion Week, Salman Khan, Rekha Ji, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
31 Mar 2018 06:35 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vikram Singh Chauhan would love to meet fans over receiving gifts
Vikram Singh Chauhan would love to meet fans over... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Asha & Rithvik reunites for Zee TV's...

Asha & Rithvik reunites for Zee TV's Kaleerein
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

poll

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days