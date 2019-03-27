Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Masaba Gupta on BFFs With Vogue

MUMBAI: Fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and iconic designer Masaba Gupta are all set to grace the couch of BFFs With Vogue Season 3.



This dynamic duo will make an appearance for the first time together on television, on Colors Infinity.



This crazy combination of sassy and classy has won many hearts, and the two have known each other for over 18 years. They have given the world some major style inspiration and become fashion icons and the invincible queens of ramp! One aces it with her designs, and the other is a princess from her own kingdom of sass.



Well, we are sure they got it from their mothers, who have reigned the industry for many years. Spotted hanging out with each other and their mums, Sonam and Masaba have surely inherited some kick-ass genes.



