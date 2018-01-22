Home > Movie News > Movie News
'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' postpones its release to February 23

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2018 11:45 AM
MUMBAI: The makers of "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" have announced that the film will now release on February 23 in the wake of the changes in the Bollywood calendar due to "Padmaavat" and "Pad Man".

The film was earlier slated to release on February 9, a date when "Pad Man" and "Aiyaary" are supposed to hit the screens.

The makers did not think it was beneficial for anyone if three films of this size released on the same date. So, they decided to postpone it.

"We are all aware of the recent developments with regards to release dates. It didn't seem logical to stick to a Friday so crowded," Luv Ranjan, writer and director of "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" said.

A new-age love triangle set in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the film is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It features Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh.

The Bollywood calendar got shaken up after Akshay Kumar decided to shift his much-awaited "Pad Man" to February 9 from the January 25 date, leaving the pre-Republic Day release window open for a solo release for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial drama "Padmaavat".


When "Padmaavat" was announced to have a clash with "Pad Man", the makers of "Aiyaary" had altered its release date from January 25 to February 9.

Now, "Pad Man" and "Aiyaary" will once again be competing at the box office.

(Source: IANS)

