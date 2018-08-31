Sonu Sood walks out of 'Manikarnika...'

MUMBAI: Actor Sonu Sood has decided to leave Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi due to last minute changes.

Sonu will be seen playing a grey character in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, and has grown a beard as part of his look. But the actor was supposed to have a clean shaven look in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.



It was reported that the makers of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will tweak the script of the historical biopic because of his new look for the film Simmba.



But now he has left the film.



"Sonu has always been a thorough professional and honoured all his commitments. He had informed the makers of 'Manikarnika...' about his dates and schedule well in advance," Sood's spokesperson said in a statement.



"Inconveniencing the team of his current film, to accommodate the demands of another are against his professional principles. Sonu has taken the higher road ahead and wishes the team of 'Manikarnika...' all the best.



According to a source, Sonu was asked to re-shoot portions for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi by Kangana.



"He suggested filming the portions that required him to be clean shaven post his Simmba schedule. Sonu has always been very committed to all his projects and does what is required for his films. He could not accommodate the new dates and redo his look for Manikarnika, as he wasn't informed about it earlier.



"While he does understand the issues the makers of Manikarnika are facing, it would be unacceptable for any actor to re-shoot portions and new scenes, owing to a change in director, the script and the role at the very last minute."



Directed by Krish, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi tells story of Rani Laxmibai. Sonu was roped in for the role of a warrior in the film, backed by Zee Studios and producer Kamal Jain.



Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi is slated to release on 25 January 2019.