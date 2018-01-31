Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Sooraj Pancholi faces 10 years in jail in Jiah Khan suicide case

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2018 06:50 PM
31 Jan 2018 06:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Mumbai, January 31, 2018: The trial for actress Jiah Khan's suicide is expected to begin in mid February after a Mumbai court framed charges against her boyfriend and Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi for abetting the 2013 death.

The trial will happen nearly five years after the 25-year-old actress was found hanging in the bedroom of her flat in Juhu on June 3, 2013 by her mother Rabia Khan.

Shortly after that, Sooraj was arrested and charged with abetment following complaints by her family and others. He was later released on bail.

Sessions Judge K.D. Shirbhate on Tuesday framed the charge of abetment to suicide against Sooraj, who was present in the court. It attracts a maximum jail term of 10 years.

Earlier, Mumbai Police had filed a 450-page chargesheet in January 2014.

However, in October 2013, following a plea in the Bombay High Court by Rabia Khan, Alleging Jiah's murder, the case was transferred to the CBI, which filed its chargesheet in December 2015 but ruled out murder.

The CBI said a three-page note penned by Jiah, earlier recovered by police on June 10, 2013, gave details of her intimate relationship with Sooraj, the physical abuse as well as the mental and physical tortures allegedly by him which drove her to suicide.

Though the letter was not signed by Jiah nor addressed to Sooraj, the CBI said it established that he had "ruined" her life and linked him to the suicide. The agency said he had "hidden facts and fabricated information during his interrogation."

The CBI chargesheet dwells at length on a painful abortion Jiah underwent in her fourth week of pregnancy in January 2013 -- which she mentioned in her three-page note.

The US-born Jiah was known for playing significant roles in films like "Nishabd", "Ghajini" and "Housefull" with top actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and others.

Sooraj, who was launched in the 2015 Bollywood film "Hero", is the son of veteran Bollywood actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab.

Tags > Aditya Pancholi, Jiah Khan, Zarina Wahab, Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, K.D. Shirbhate, Bombay High Court, Rabia Khan, Alleging Jiah, CBI, Nishabd, Ghajini, Housefull, Hero,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Inaugural launch of MTV BCL's Kolkata Baabu...

MTV BCL's Kolkata Baabu Moshayes
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
31 Jan 2018 06:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Surveen's response to Padmaavat row and Swara's open letter
Surveen's response to Padmaavat row and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Hot Downloads

Preetika Rao
Preetika Rao
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Karan Suchak
Karan Suchak
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora

poll

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who's performance did you like the most in Padmaavat?

Who's performance did you like the most in Padmaavat?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days