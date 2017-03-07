SP leader questions Karan over surrogacy

Even as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan said his friend Karan Johar's decision to become a single father via surrogacy is personal and must be respected, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi on Monday questioned the Bollywood filmmaker's decision.



"What is this drama of surrogacy? He could have adopted children if he wanted to become a father," Azmi told the media here.



He wanted to know why Karan, 44, didn't marry.



Karan announced on Sunday that he had become a father to a baby girl and a baby boy through surrogacy. He has named the daughter Roohi -- in a rearrangement of his mother Hiroo's name -- and the son has been christened Yash -- after Karan's late father.



Congratulating Karan, Shah Rukh, who also has a son named AbRam via surrogacy, told media on Sunday: "It is very personal because I have had this moment. So let's respect (it) and leave (it at) that. We will have celebrations, love and happiness later."



The Bollywood fraternity at large has supported Karan's decision and cheered for him and his family.



Actor Tusshar Kapoor is another celebrity who became a single parent to Laksshaya Kapoor via surrogacy last year.

(Source: IANS)