Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul

pic of the day
Main Nagin Tu Sapera...!

Main Nagin Tu Sapera...!

more pics Click Here

Recent Video
06 Mar 2017 07:22 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kartik-Naira (Kaira) varmaala sequence
Kartik-Naira (Kaira) varmaala sequence | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which TV couple looks BEST in wedding attire?

Which TV couple looks BEST in wedding attire?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

SP leader questions Karan over surrogacy

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Mar 2017 11:32 AM
07 Mar 2017 11:32 AM | TellychakkarTeam

Even as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan said his friend Karan Johar's decision to become a single father via surrogacy is personal and must be respected, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi on Monday questioned the Bollywood filmmaker's decision.

"What is this drama of surrogacy? He could have adopted children if he wanted to become a father," Azmi told the media here.

He wanted to know why Karan, 44, didn't marry.

Karan announced on Sunday that he had become a father to a baby girl and a baby boy through surrogacy. He has named the daughter Roohi -- in a rearrangement of his mother Hiroo's name -- and the son has been christened Yash -- after Karan's late father.

Congratulating Karan, Shah Rukh, who also has a son named AbRam via surrogacy, told media on Sunday: "It is very personal because I have had this moment. So let's respect (it) and leave (it at) that. We will have celebrations, love and happiness later."

The Bollywood fraternity at large has supported Karan's decision and cheered for him and his family.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor is another celebrity who became a single parent to Laksshaya Kapoor via surrogacy last year.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > SP leader, questions, Karan Johar, Surrogacy, Samajwadi Party, Abu Asim Azmi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top