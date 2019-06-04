Sridevi starrer Mom performs well in China

MUMBAI: Produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Ravi Udyawar, Mom is a 2017 Indian crime thriller film. It marked Sridevi's 300th film appearance before her tragic death. The film went on to become a critical and commercial success. Now, the film has also done well in China.

Mom released in China on 10 May 2019 and has become one of the highest grossing Indian films in China, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in the country. The film has beaten top Indian films like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, Sultan, Thugs of Hindostan and several other Hindi releases to become the 8th Indian film ever to cross $15 million mark.

According to the latest reports from China, the film earned $9.6 million in its first and 4.56 million $ in the second week in China. The film did extremely well on weekdays too. As per the current trends, the film has managed close to 16 million in China after the three weeks of its release and the total collection of the film now stands around ₹111 crores.

Mom also stars Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui.