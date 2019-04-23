News

SRK praises Salman's 'Bharat' trailer

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Apr 2019 11:16 AM

MUMBAI:  Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Anil Kapoor have heaped praise on the trailer of "Bharat", starring Salman Khan.

The trailer of "Bharat" released on Monday. The three-minute long video shows different shades of Salman's life journey. 

Hailing it, Shah Rukh tweeted: "Kya baat hai bhai!! Bahut Khoob. (Very good)."

Salman replied by thanking Shah Rukh: "Picture abhi baaki hai... (the movie is still left)."

Anil tweeted: "Relive Bharat's journey with 'Bharat'."

Salman wrote: "Thank you Kapoor saab for your tweet and liking the trailer."

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film "Ode To My Father". It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. 

The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated to release on June 5.

Source:  IANS

