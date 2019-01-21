News

SRK’s Don 3 has a title, but is this the end of the Don series?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2019 06:17 PM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in Zero, which was not a success at the box office, and finally, the Badshah of Bollywood returns to his hit franchise, Don. As per some media reports, SRK and Farhan Akhtar will be announcing more about the much-awaited franchise soon.

The title of the third installment has reportedly been confirmed to be Don: The Final Chapter. The film is already is the pre-production stage and will go on floors later this year.

The first installment of the movie was released in 2006 and became a huge hit. It was followed by Don 2, which released in 2011. However, there is buzz that Priyanka won’t be a part of the third installment, because of which the movie will see a lot of changes in the storyline.

There is also news doing the rounds that Farhan might play the role of a cop in the movie.

The makers are yet to decide on the leading lady of the movie. The title is an indication that this may be the last Don film of the franchise.

