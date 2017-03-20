Hot Downloads

News

SRK's 'late night' discussions with Imtiaz Ali

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Mar 2017 04:10 PM
20 Mar 2017 04:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is immersed in the work for filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's upcoming movie.

"Late night discussions with my director Imtiaz. He said 'Aaj Kal' main sirf 'Highway' par 'Tamasha' karta hoon," Shah Rukh tweeted on Saturday night.

Imtiaz's forthcoming directorial -- tentatively titled "The Ring" -- also stars actress Anushka Sharma and and Evelyn Sharma in lead roles.

This film will mark the third collaboration between Shah Rukh and Anushka after "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" (2008) and "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" (2012).

Anushka is currently busy promoting her forthcoming production venture "Phillauri", where she will be seen playing a friendly ghost. "Phillauri" also stars Diljit Dosanjh.

(Source: IANS)

Imtiaz Ali, SRK, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Phillauri, Diljit Dosanjh

