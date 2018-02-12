Step forward in our women's right to clean and safe sanitation: Sonam Kapoor

Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor says that the opening of the first women's only toilet at the Central station here will serve as a step forward to women's right to clean and safe sanitation.

On Sunday night, Sonam took to Twitter, where she shared a few photographs of the workers and the facility in the newly inaugurated toilet.

"I am proud to announce the opening of the first only Women's Toilet facility at Mumbai Central Station! Hope this will serve as another step forward in our women's right to clean and safe sanitation," she tweeted.

The actress stars in the recently released "Pad Man", which deals with menstrual issues and hygiene for women.

The film is directed by R. Balki and also stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte.