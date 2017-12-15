Still proud of 'Newton', says team after Oscar miss

Hindi film Newton has missed the bus for the Best Foreign Language Film category for the 90th Academy Awards. But its team is feeling far from defeated.

Amit V Masurkar, who directed the impactful tale, said: "The Foreign Film Category is like the Olympics. We are competing with the best in the world, so it's extremely tough. The response from Academy members to 'Newton' was very positive and we are grateful to everyone who supported us on this journey.

"The experience has enriched us and has encouraged me to push my limits each time I make a new film."

Newton was among 92 entries for the category, and only nine films have been shortlisted to move to the next round of voting by the Academy Award members.

Featuring Rajkummar Rao, Anjali Patil and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles, Newton revolves around a young government clerk who is sent on election duty to a Maoist-controlled town and how the ideological struggle puts him in an awkward situation. It was shot in the interiors of Chhatisgarh.

Anjali said: "I feel the film had done more than just being in or out of Oscar entry. All the screenings we had in the US and all over the world struck genuine chords with people. And the way it excelled back home in every strata of society, is way more important.

"So it doesn't really makes me sad at all. A film comes with its destiny and performs."

Pankaj, who has had an exceptional year with Gurgaon, Fukrey Returns and Newton is just happy they made the film they wanted to with

Newton.

"Dil se banayi hui film hai yahan tak pahunchi, logon ne dekha, entire world ne saraha, itna kya kam hai? (It is a film made from the heart, isn't it enough that the world loved it?)," he said.

Supran Sen, the Secretary-General of the Film Federation of India (FFI), which selects the film to go to the Oscars each year, said: "I am aware we have been eliminated. Very sad. We were quite hopeful considering all the appreciation we had received. But it's fine. 'Newton' is a film we're all proud of."