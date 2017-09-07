It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to state Kangana is the fiery queen of Bollywood. The actress’ revelations about Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and Aditya Pancholi in her interview on Aap Ki Adalat left the social media in a tizzy. Mostly everyone lauded her daring and outspoken attitude; there are some others who have given a different reaction, indirectly. She has been trending on social media since her bombastic interview on Aap Ki Adalat aired, just a day ahead she also featured in a tell all interview with Rajeev Masand.

A press conference for the launch of Lip Sing battle happened at the Yash Raj Studio situated in Andheri (a Mumbai suburb). Present were the show runners Farah Khan and Ali Asgar. The press con was abuzz with the media posing all sorts of questions to the anchor duo.

It was all the usual with Farah and Ali answering questions related to the show until one journalist asked her whether she seconds Kangana’s views on the nepotism row or no. All eyes were on Farah as she negated the very existence of nepotism in the tinsel town. Quipped she, “Kangana is an outsider and she is doing pretty well in Bollywood. This wouldn’t have happened if nepotism would have actually existed here. For me, nepotism doesn’t exist in Bollywood, only talent matters!” Amidst the entire eyeball rolling and the wry smiles that were being exchanged amongst the onlookers post her answer to the question, she was asked, “would you ever want to work with Kangana?” To which she said, “she (Kangana) is a very talented actress and if there is a good script, I wouldn’t mind doing a film with her but I am scared because I have to direct her!”

Our piece of advice to Farah: You have helmed so many films and have been the forerunner of feminism in your own way. Now, it is time for you to be more upfront about it. You have directed King Khan is a lot of your films; Kangana is one of the best actors we have in the industry, now it is indeed the time for you to direct her. You have the guts to be different, you continue to stand for what you think is right and we would also like to praise you for your never say never attitude. Therefore, please take light and pen down a good script for Miss Ranaut so that the bars are raised even higher!

For the readers: You will be able to catch Farah Khan hosting Lip sing Battle, which will see celebs lip syncing their way into the hearts of the audiences to popular Bollywood songs! The fun musical reality show is an inspiration of the American Lip Sync Battle that was created by John Krasinski and Stephen Merchant. The show will be aired on Star Plus from 16 September.

Besides Farah, Ali Asgar will be seen co-hosting the musical reality competition.