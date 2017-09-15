Actress Taapsee Pannu, who gave a befitting response to a person who slammed her for flaunting a bikini, fails to understand how wearing a two-piece is against Indian culture. She rues how there are still people who can't accept the fact that a woman can also have her own opinion.

"Indian women in general have always been told by someone or the other what to do or what not to do. From the time we are born, we are always told, 'This is what you are supposed to do', without even asking that what we want to do.

"These people just can't take the fact that how suddenly a woman can have her own opinion," Taapsee told IANS in a telephonic interview.

Her bikini row began when she shared two photographs of herself on a beach from a song in "Judwaa 2". With the images that Taapsee had shared on social media, the "Pink" star wrote: "When you are against the tide, it's you who needs to stand up for yourselfï¿½ But don't forget the smile. 'Judwaa 2'. 'Aa Toh Sahi'."

The photographs were later slammed by some of her followers.

Taapsee says she is a proud Indian and owns her culture. So, it does not make sense to her when people slam her for wearing a bikini.

"I don't feel shy of being an Indian or following Indian couture. In olden times, people wore minimum clothes. Actresses used to wear really small blouses, bikini blouses and people used to worship (them). Suddenly, it is considered not good and against culture," she said.

"I always believe that if you have the body to wear a bikini and if you are confident about it, then go ahead and flaunt it. There is nothing wrong in it," she added.

The actress was in Gurugram to launch international intimate wear brand amante 10th store for its 10th anniversary at Ambience Mall.

Asked if in future she might consider endorsing a lingerie brand -- something which Indian actresses have not been comfortable doing -- she said: "Of course, I would definitely love to endorse it.

"I am very surprised that why never a female actress endorsed a lingerie brand. It is pretty important part of your everyday life and it can actually trigger your mood up also at times. I am trying to be the face of amante, but haven't really cracked the deal. I hope it does soon," Taapsee said.

Stressing that it is very important for women to wear the right lingerie, Taapsee said: "It makes you feel confident for the entire day. Nowadays, the kind of variety you have in lingerie, it has become more than just about wearing an innerwear.

"It always make you look in sync with fashion when you have a certain type of lingerie which is apt for a certain outfit... It's not a taboo to be wearing lingerie," she said.

Talking about film projects, the actress says that she is currently enjoying the "overwhelming response" that she has received for the rushes of "Judwaa 2".

"I am very excited with kind of reactions I am getting. People are still coming to terms with the fact that it's me (in the glamorous avatar). It's interesting and I am overwhelmed with the response. I think it's the most awaited movie I have ever been a part of."

(Source: IANS)