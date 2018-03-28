Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Sumeet Vyas learns from DJ Nucleya for 'High Jack'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2018 12:34 PM

Mumbai: Actor Sumeet Vyas, who plays a disc jockey in his upcoming film High Jack, took notes from popular Indian DJ Nucleya to prepare for the role.

Sumeet said, “I keenly observed how he worked on the console. I didn't want to overdo or go crazy shifting the knobs... Nucleya had specific gestures and hand movements, as his music reaches its crescendo. I've tried my best to get that mannerism.”

(Also Read: Phantom Films, Viu join hands for stoner comedy 'High Jack')

"He was sweet enough to share his anecdotes on how he prepares his set for a show, when to push the tempo and when to surprise the audience and keep them engaged through the show. To be very honest, he is a master at his craft and I'm just creating an illusion of being a pro at this. I hope I don't disappoint him," added the actor.

What do you think about Sumeet Vyas?

High Jack is directed by Akarsh Khurana. It also features Sonalli Sehgall, Kumud Mishra and Mantra.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Sumeet Vyaas, High Jack, DJ Nucleya, Sonalli Sehgall, Kumud Mishra, Akarsh Khurana,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
28 Mar 2018 09:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Celebrities party hard at TellyChakkar's 13th B'day Bash Part 1
Celebrities party hard at TellyChakkar's... | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Son Pari

Son Pari

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda

poll

Which show did you like the most?

Which show did you like the most?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days