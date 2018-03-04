Suniel Shetty back in action as a commando in 'Code Al'

Mumbai:He is 56 year old and without any doubt he can be tagged as the hottest silver fox in the movie industry at present. Suniel Shetty who was last seen in a negative character in 2017’s debacle A Gentleman, is all set to come back in action. The actor who was known as the action star of 90s’ will return to the action genre for his upcoming movie.

TellyChakkar exclusively breaks the big news of Suniel’s upcoming movie. The film currently titled as 'Code AL' will be an action drama set in the backdrop of border. As per the information, the movie will be based on the lives of four Indian commandos and their tryst with Afghanistan. The narrative will primarily focus on the military operations of these commandos in Afghanistan.

It will be directed by Shekhar Sirrinn and is also written by him. Sirrinn, will soon be making his directorial debut this year with The Chicken Curry Law, a parody on the Indian judicial system. 'Code AL' will be his second flick this time with Anna.

A little birdie informs that things are at the initial stages. “The Chicken Curry will release by early this year (2018) and post the release he will start the army based flick,” an insider explained.

Apparently, the movie will go on floors by the end of 2018 and is expected to release in 2019. According to our information, Code Al most probably will be an expandable series. Chances are rife that if the first part does well, the makers already have the plot for second installment.

The movie is produced Shankar Kn, under his banner Seven Hills Cine Creations.

Shetty aka Anna also hosted &TV’s India's Asli Champion Hai dam?, wherein his transformation became the talk of the town and gave sleepless nights to many girls. The combination of his chiseled body, magnetic beard and his deadly voice in an action film will surely escalate the excitement level for the movie buffs. Are you guys excited for the upcoming film? It might give you a déjà vu of J.P. Dutta’s Border (1997).

