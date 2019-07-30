News

Sunny Deol rescues woman sold as slave

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jul 2019 12:11 PM

MUMBAI: Actor-politician Sunny Deol has rescued a 45-year-old woman who was sold as a slave in Kuwait.

The woman, Veena Bedi, was reportedly sold to a Pakistani man by a travel agent who had conned her into believing that he would help her land a housekeeping job for a salary of Rs 30,000 per month.

Sunny, Bharatiya Janata Party's MP from Gurdaspr in Punjab, personally intervened after coming to know of the incident. He promptly contacted the ministry of external affairs and, following a swift operation, Bedi was brought back home on Friday.

Sunny was helped in his effort by two NGOs -- one of which is in Kuwait.

Sunny's father, veteran actor Dharmendra, took to Twitter to commend the "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" star.

"Naukri samajh ke farz nibhana, Sunny bete (Treat your job as your responsibility, son). God bless you," Dharmendra wrote on his official Twitter handle, @aapkadharam.

Dharmendra also shared a snapshot of a newspaper report in his tweet.

Tags > Sunny Deol, Actor-politician, slave in Kuwait, Dharmendra, farz nibhana, Sunny bete, Bharatiya Janata Party,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Taarak Mehta team celebrates on completing 11...

Taarak Mehta team celebrates on completing 11 years
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics:Nach Baliye 9 team celebrates the success...

In pics:Nach Baliye 9 team celebrates the success of grand launch
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh

past seven days