Sunny Deol rescues woman sold as slave

MUMBAI: Actor-politician Sunny Deol has rescued a 45-year-old woman who was sold as a slave in Kuwait.
The woman, Veena Bedi, was reportedly sold to a Pakistani man by a travel agent who had conned her into believing that he would help her land a housekeeping job for a salary of Rs 30,000 per month.
Sunny, Bharatiya Janata Party's MP from
Sunny was helped in his effort by two NGOs -- one of which is in Kuwait.
Sunny's father, veteran actor Dharmendra, took to Twitter to commend the "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" star.
"Naukri samajh ke farz nibhana, Sunny bete (Treat your job as your responsibility, son). God bless you," Dharmendra wrote on his official Twitter handle, @aapkadharam.
Dharmendra also shared a snapshot of a newspaper report in his tweet.
Who is a better reality show host?
Who wore the shift dress better?
Add new comment