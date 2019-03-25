This is surreal: Sudiptaa Chakraborty on Deepika Padukone’s first look in Chhapaak

KOLKATA: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has kickstarted the shooting of her upcoming film Chhapaak. In the Meghna Gulzar directorial, she plays a character named Malti, who is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika’s first look from the film has garnered

reactions from various corners of Bollywood. National Award winning Bengali actress Sudiptaa Chakraborty too gave her reaction.

Sharing Deepika’s character look, the Tollywood actress wrote on Twitter, "This is surreal!! This is unbelievable!! Started waiting already @meghnagulzar @deepikapadukone @masseysahib."

Check out her tweet here.

Today, Deepika wrote on her Twitter handle that the character of Malti will stay with her forever.

Check out her post here.