This is surreal: Sudiptaa Chakraborty on Deepika Padukone’s first look in Chhapaak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2019 06:58 PM

KOLKATA: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has kickstarted the shooting of her upcoming film Chhapaak. In the Meghna Gulzar directorial, she plays a character named Malti, who is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika’s first look from the film has garnered 

reactions from various corners of Bollywood. National Award winning Bengali actress Sudiptaa Chakraborty too gave her reaction.

Sharing Deepika’s character look, the Tollywood actress wrote on Twitter, "This is surreal!! This is unbelievable!! Started waiting already @meghnagulzar  @deepikapadukone  @masseysahib."

Check out her tweet here.

Today, Deepika wrote on her Twitter handle that the character of Malti will stay with her forever.

Check out her post here.

The film is jointly produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s own KA Entertainment, and Meghna Gulzar’s Mriga Films. It also stars Vikrant Massey and is scheduled to release on 10th January 2020.

