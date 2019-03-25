This is surreal: Sudiptaa Chakraborty on Deepika Padukone’s first look in Chhapaak

KOLKATA: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has kickstarted the shooting of her upcoming film Chhapaak. In the Meghna Gulzar directorial, she plays a character named Malti, who is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
Deepika’s first look from the film has garnered
reactions from various corners of Bollywood. National Award winning Bengali actress Sudiptaa Chakraborty too gave her reaction.
Sharing Deepika’s character look, the Tollywood actress wrote on Twitter, "This is surreal!! This is unbelievable!! Started waiting already @meghnagulzar @deepikapadukone @masseysahib."
Check out her tweet here.
This is surreal!! This is unbelievable!! Started waiting already @meghnagulzar @deepikapadukone @masseysahib pic.twitter.com/iGZbNsLXam— Sudiptaa Chakraborty (@SudiptaaC) March 25, 2019
Today, Deepika wrote on her Twitter handle that the character of Malti will stay with her forever.
Check out her post here.
A character that will stay with me forever...#Malti— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 25, 2019
Shoot begins today!#Chhapaak
Releasing-10th January, 2020.@meghnagulzar @foxstarhindi @masseysahib pic.twitter.com/EdmbpjzSJo
The film is jointly produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s own KA Entertainment, and Meghna Gulzar’s Mriga Films. It also stars Vikrant Massey and is scheduled to release on 10th January 2020.
