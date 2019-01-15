News

Surveen Chawla flaunts her baby bump

MUMBAI: Sacred Games fame Surveen Chawla makes for one gorgeous pregnant lady!

The charming actress and her husband Akshay Thakker are expecting their first child, and we just can’t stop looking at their latest Instapic where Surveen is posing with her bumpie. Take a look!

Surveen announced the good news in November with a cute post, stating, “Life happens when it chooses to happen, when it wants to happen. And it is happening right now in this very moment, making our blessed and beautiful world even more blessed than what it already is! Yes, there is a miracle taking place, a miracle called life! And we are growing by two little teeny-weeny feet.”

