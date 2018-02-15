Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkumar Rao hit hat-trick with Satish Kaushik’s next

Mumbai: TellyChakkar has a big news for the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkumar Rao. The duo were seen together first in the hit film 'Kai Po Che!' (2013). The sleeper hit made both the talented actors the gennext stars of the Hindi film industry. Years later they came together in 2017’s debacle 'Raabta,' and this reincarnation drama saw Rao in an astounding cameo. Latest, TellyChakkar informs our readers that the actors are pairing again for yet another film marking their hat-trick project.

According to a credible source, actor-director Satish Kaushik is gearing up to direct his next venture. His directorial debut was 1993’s hit 'Roop Ki Rani Choron ka Raja' and his last was 'Gang Of Ghosts' (2014). Four years later, the multi-faceted Kaushik, who has been part of many TV shows, is ready with his untitled next with a stellar cast.

A little birdie informs that the makers have already signed Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkumar Rao as the main leads of the flick. Apparently, the director has already began shooting few sketches of the film. The 61-year-old Kaushik has been prepping for the film since quite a long time, however “due to Rajkumar’s recent leg injury the project got delayed.”

Currently, Sushant, 32, is filming his upcoming movies – 'Drive' with Jacqueline Fernandez, space-based 'Chanda Mama Door Ke' and Sara Ali Khan’s debut 'Kedarnath.' On the other hand, Rao, 33, is busy with his big projects comprising of Aishwarya-Anil starrer 'Fanney Khan' and horror comedy 'Stree' with Shraddha Kapoor. As per the conjectures, Kaushik’s directorial will go on floors soon and might release by the end of this year or 2019.

The makers are trying to keep all the details under the wraps. However TellyChakkar has broken the news way before others. To know more such news and stories keep reading TellyChakkar.