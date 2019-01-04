News

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are ‘faithfully balanced’ and ‘gracefully synchronised’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jan 2019 05:58 PM
MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen has penned down an adorable caption for her rumoured boyfriend model Rohman Shawl on his birthday, and this proves how much they are in love with each other.

To mark Rohman’s birthday today, the actress shared a video on her social media page wherein both of them can be seen working out together. It’s not just a regular workout video. In it, both can be seen doing a partner workout, and the way Rohman balances Sushmita speaks volumes about their strong chemistry, and we totally love them in the video.

Sushmita captioned the video, ‘Faithfully balanced & gracefully synchronised, Life is #poetry with you #birthdayboy ‘WE’ for Victory!!!keep smiling always!!! I love you @rohmanshawl #duggadugga #happybirthday mmuuuaaah.’

Take a look at her post below.
Tags > Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl, TellyChakkar,

