T-Town wishes 'Happy Birthday' to Ankush

Kolkata: One of the popular actors of Bengali movies, Ankush, turned a year older today (14 February). As he celebrates his special day, Tollywood personalities shower him with birthday wishes via twitter.

Ankush made his film debut with Kellafate. His recent films include Bolo Dugga Maiki and Haripada Bandwala. He is known for his dancing skills and was one of the judges of Zee Bangla’s reality show Dance Bangla Dance Junior.

Here's what the Tollywood celebs tweeted on his birthday:

Wishing you a dancing bday my boy @AnkushLoveUAll Loads of love ..God bless pic.twitter.com/bAE0I92yh7 — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) February 14, 2018

Happy birthday chotobhai..love & hugs @AnkushLoveUAll win more accolades..win more hearts.. — Abir Chatterjee (@itsmeabir) February 14, 2018

Happy birthday bhai @AnkushLoveUAll Have to be Sober here so posting this pic... Don’t expect my watsapp msg to be this Sober... Just be the beautiful person that you are and may God give you all the happiness & success... Love you brother pic.twitter.com/qhwnpbe7VJ — Yash (@Yash_Dasgupta) February 14, 2018

Happy Birthday bhai.. Ajke fatiye kha ar tor sare 3te pack amay dhar de Jokes apart , have fun buddy..

Cheers @AnkushLoveUAll — Bonny (@bonysengupta) February 14, 2018

Happy birthday bro @AnkushLoveUAll .. More success n power to u..!! God bless..!! — Sudipa Chatterjee (@sudiparannaghor) February 14, 2018

TellyChakkar wishes Ankush a very happy birthday!