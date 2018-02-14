Home > Movie News > Movie News
T-Town wishes 'Happy Birthday' to Ankush

Kolkata: One of the popular actors of Bengali movies, Ankush, turned a year older today (14 February). As he celebrates his special day, Tollywood personalities shower him with birthday wishes via twitter.

Ankush made his film debut with Kellafate. His recent films include Bolo Dugga Maiki and Haripada Bandwala.  He is known for his dancing skills and was one of the judges of Zee Bangla’s reality show Dance Bangla Dance Junior. 

Here's what the Tollywood celebs tweeted on his birthday:

 

Wishing you a dancing bday my boy @AnkushLoveUAll Loads of love ..God bless pic.twitter.com/bAE0I92yh7

— Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) February 14, 2018

 

 

Happy birthday chotobhai..love & hugs @AnkushLoveUAll win more accolades..win more hearts..

— Abir Chatterjee (@itsmeabir) February 14, 2018

 

TellyChakkar wishes Ankush a very happy birthday! 

