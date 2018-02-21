Taapsee Pannu's hockey training comes handy for 'Manmarziyan'

Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu's hockey training from Soorma is coming in handy for Manmarziyan and the actress finds it rare and uncanny.

"It's very rare and uncanny that a sport I learnt for a specific film carried forward in my immediate next. I learnt hockey for Soorma but ended up using the skills in Manmarziyan as well," Taapsee said.

The actress said she will be playing a sports shop owner in the Anurag Kashyap directorial.

"Unlike Soorma, I don't play a professional hockey player in Manmarziyan, instead, I play a sports shop owner who sells sports goods and has learnt hockey from her parents. The good part is that we saved the preparation time because of that," she added.

Taapsee has begun with the first schedule of Manmarziyan with actors Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

(Source: IANS)