Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Taapsee Pannu's hockey training comes handy for 'Manmarziyan'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Feb 2018 07:00 PM

Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu's hockey training from Soorma is coming in handy for Manmarziyan and the actress finds it rare and uncanny.  

"It's very rare and uncanny that a sport I learnt for a specific film carried forward in my immediate next. I learnt hockey for Soorma but ended up using the skills in Manmarziyan as well," Taapsee said.

The actress said she will be playing a sports shop owner in the Anurag Kashyap directorial.

"Unlike Soorma, I don't play a professional hockey player in Manmarziyan, instead, I play a sports shop owner who sells sports goods and has learnt hockey from her parents. The good part is that we saved the preparation time because of that," she added.

Taapsee has begun with the first schedule of Manmarziyan with actors Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Taapsee Pannu, Manmarziyan, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Anurag Kashyap,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
21 Feb 2018 07:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shikha & Aarti are together this BCL; so beaware, says Aarti Singh
Shikha & Aarti are together this BCL; so... | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Hina Khan, Rocky

Kiss of love

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days