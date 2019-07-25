News

Tabu starts shooting for Telugu film with Allu Arjun

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jul 2019 03:45 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Tabu returns to Telugu films after a decade with Allu Arjun's yet-untitled upcoming project.

Tabu joined the film's unit recently, and the makers on Wednesday unveiled a video from the sets welcoming her on board. The video gives a glimpse of the veteran star preparing for her role.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Tabu plays Arjun's mother in the film, which is rumoured to be titled "Naana Nenu".

The film marks director Trivikram Srinivas' third collaboration with Arjun after "Julayi" and "Son of Sathyamurty".

Arjun's latest co-starring Tabu was announced by the Telugu star on Twitter on New Year's Eve.

"I have been waiting to announce this officially. My Next film #AA19 is with Trivikram garu. Produced by Allu Arvind & Radhakrishna garu," Arjun had tweeted.

Arjun, who was last seen in "Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu Indiaa", also has a project with filmmaker Sukumar coming up. This film will go on the floors later this year.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that theis film is reportedly based on the Hollywood film, "The Invention Of Lying", written and directed by Ricky Gervais and Matthew Robinson.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Naana Nenu, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Robinson, Next film #AA19, Allu Arvind, Radhakrishna Guru,

past seven days