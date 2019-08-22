News

Taimur has the ability to lighten up everybody’s mood: Sara Ali Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Aug 2019 06:51 PM

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan, who has garnered accolades for her work in films like Kedarnath and Simmba, said that Taimur Ali Khan has the ability to lighten up everybody’s mood by just being there.

Sara’s half-brother, Taimur, is Saif's son from his second marriage to Kareena Kapoor. In a recent interview to Femina, Sara opened up about her family life and the star of their family Taimur Ali Khan. The actress said that she takes various qualities from Saif Ali Khan as well as her mother Amrita Singh. She said, "I would like to believe I have their free spirit and common habits of doing what they feel is right without worrying about external judgements.”

Speaking about Taimur, she said, “Taimur has the ability to lighten up everybody’s mood by just being there. I am happy to see my father enjoy fatherhood with Taimur because, while he has been a great father to me and Ibrahim, he is at the age and stage in his life where he gets to enjoy fatherhood the way it should be enjoyed. I see the happiness and contentment Taimur brings to his life; I love that. Taimur has helped our family bond like never before."

Tags > Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Singh, Simmba, Taimur Ali Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Arjun Bijlani visits Wagha Border

In pics: Arjun Bijlani visits Wagha Border
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor on The Kapil Sharma...

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji

past seven days