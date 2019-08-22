Taimur has the ability to lighten up everybody’s mood: Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan, who has garnered accolades for her work in films like Kedarnath and Simmba, said that Taimur Ali Khan has the ability to lighten up everybody’s mood by just being there.



Sara’s half-brother, Taimur, is Saif's son from his second marriage to Kareena Kapoor. In a recent interview to Femina, Sara opened up about her family life and the star of their family Taimur Ali Khan. The actress said that she takes various qualities from Saif Ali Khan as well as her mother Amrita Singh. She said, "I would like to believe I have their free spirit and common habits of doing what they feel is right without worrying about external judgements.”



Speaking about Taimur, she said, “Taimur has the ability to lighten up everybody’s mood by just being there. I am happy to see my father enjoy fatherhood with Taimur because, while he has been a great father to me and Ibrahim, he is at the age and stage in his life where he gets to enjoy fatherhood the way it should be enjoyed. I see the happiness and contentment Taimur brings to his life; I love that. Taimur has helped our family bond like never before."

