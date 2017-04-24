Take my National Award if I don't deserve it, says Akshay

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has been criticised for bagging the prestigious National Film Award earlier this month, says after working for 25 years in Bollywood if people still think that he doesn't deserve the honour, they can take it away.

Akshay was named the Best Actor for his performance in the crime thriller "Rustom", loosely based on the commander K.M. Nanavati case.

Asked about criticism he faced after receiving the award, the actor told media here on Monday: "I have been working in the film industry for the last 25 years and I have noticed that every time whoever wins a National Award, the debate starts on who is deserving to win the award. I got it after 25 years. If you think I don't deserve it, you can take it away."

The actor was present here at the event by Movie Stunt Artistes Association for the insurance of all the stunt artistes who work in Hindi films.

Known for his action films like "Khiladi" and "Mohra", he is now being associated with movies that have a patriotic theme. Apart from "Rustom", he also wore patriotism on his sleeves in films like "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty", "Baby" and "Airlift".

(Source: IANS)