Thane CDR case: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui under police lens

Thane (Maharashtra): In a fresh twist in the Thane CDR case, the city police's Crime Branch has summoned Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for investigations, but he failed to respond, official sources said on Friday.

The acclaimed award-winning actor was allegedly accused of spying on his wife and his name cropped up after the police in Thane nabbed 11 persons, mainly private detectives, who were involved in the Call Detail Records scam.

According to statements by some of the accused, Siddiqui had allegedly acquired CDRs of his wife's phone through an advocate by hiring a private sleuth to keep an eye on her contacts and whereabouts.

Thane Crime Branch, Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thakare said on Friday, "One of the accused has revealed the name of Siddiqui during interrogation. We have issued summons to him, but he has failed to appear before us for investigations.”