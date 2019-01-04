'The Notebook' to become Broadway musical, Justin Bieber serenades Hailey, Awkwafina may join 'Jumanji' sequel, and other Hollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from Hollywood industry to keep you amused.

'The Notebook' to become Broadway musical

Nicholas Sparks' romantic novel-turned-hit film The Notebook is now set to become a Broadway musical.

Producers Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch in association with Sparks are coming up with the musical production, reported leading publication.

Published in 1996, the book was turned into a 2004 film starring Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner and Gena Rowlands.

The story opened with Garner's character reading from his notebook to Rowlands' character, who is suffering from Alzheimer's disease, about the 1940 romance between a poor quarry worker and a 17-year-old heiress, played by Gosling and McAdams.

Bekah Brunstetter and Ingrid Michaelson are developing the musical adaptation.

Sparks said in a statement, "I am thrilled to work with Bekah and Ingrid in order to make The Notebook a reality on Broadway. They are amazingly talented, and obviously, the story is near and dear to my heart."

James Argent wants to lose weight

Television personality James Argent, who has been a teetotaller for six months, wants to lose weight.

As a New Year resolution, the former “Towie" has promised himself to return the gym but also finds it challenging, reported leading publication.

"I need to get back in the gym and boxing again. I'm desperate to get back on track. I need to work on my fitness that is my number one New Year's resolution but I find it so difficult.

"I'm not going to put a goal or aim on it because I can't put any pressure on myself. All I want to do is get back into my boxing, set my band up and secure a show on TV," Argent said.

Lindsay Lohan goes nude for photo

The Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram to share her nude photograph with her 7.1 million followers, but got slammed by some.

In the photograph, Lohan ditches her clothes to pose on a sofa in a crawling position. Wearing nothing but high heels, the 32-year-old sports a platinum blonde wig as she looked down seductively, reports leading publication.

Lohan, who has been "exploring" the Muslim faith since 2016, was criticised by followers for "disrespecting" religion.

She was photographed last year walking around New York holding a Quran and attended Fashion Week wearing a hijab, but has never confirmed that she has converted to Islam.

The star, who has "Salam Aleikum" written in her Instagram bio, which means "Peace be unto you", an Arabic greeting deployed whenever Muslims gather, often shares Islamic phrases online.

One follower commented: "If you are Muslim you can't post naked pics."

Another wrote: "You have read Quran… Quran doesn't teach this."

A third said: "Sorry I can't look at that as I respect you Lindsay Lohan, but this post is really unacceptable, for a while I thought you would change because you respect Islam."

Other fans rushed to the star's defence, with one hitting back: "How the f*** is this s****y? Others do it and it's fine, yet when Lindsay does it it's disrespectful?"

Another wrote: "I'm here for the Lohan comeback."

On the work front, she is due to make a comeback on her own show Lohan Beach Club soon.

Justin Bieber serenades Hailey

Singer Justin Bieber serenaded Hailey Baldwin outside a hotel before heading out on a date night.

The couple was pictured giggling outside the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills, wearing similar casual clothing, reported leading publication.

Bieber appeared to be in high spirits. He wore a yellow sweatshirt which had the word 'drew' written on the front, with monochrome tracksuit bottoms and crisp white trainers and a baseball cap.

Baldwin wore a grey sweatshirt under a black coat, with skinny jeans and trainers, wearing her blonde hair up in a ponytail.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin got engaged to Justin over the summer in the Bahamas. She reportedly had an impromptu courthouse marriage to him in New York in September last year.

Awkwafina may join 'Jumanji' sequel

Rapper-turned-actress Awkwafina, who had a successful year with Oceans 8 and Crazy Rich Asians, is in talks to join the Jumanji sequel.

Variety reported that Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are all expected to return for the project, with Jake Kasdan coming back as director.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a smash hit, raking in $962 million worldwide.

It followed a group of four teens transported into the world of Jumanji, where they turn into their adult avatars. The setting is now a video game instead of a board game - what the book and original 1995 film, starring Robin Williams, were focused on.

Will Poulter on Twitter break after facing abuse

Actor Will Poulter has taken a "step back" from Twitter to reassess his relationship with social media after he faced abuse from online trolls over his looks in a show.

He faced the wrath over his looks in new Black Mirror episode Bandersnatch, for which he sports a head of spiky bleach-blond hair instead of his usual sandy brown locks. It led some trolls to call him "ugly."

Poulter tweeted that the Twitter break was "in the interest of my mental health", reported variety.com.

The British actor, who turns 26 later this month, said he made the decision "in light of my recent experiences".

"I'd like to say a heartfelt thank you to everybody who has watched Bandersnatch and for their responses (whatever they may be) to the material we created," said Poulter, pointedly highlighting the word "material".

"As we all know there is a balance to be struck in our engagements with social media. There are positives to enjoy and inevitable negatives that are best avoided.

"It's a balance I have struggled with for a while now and in the interest of my mental health I feel the time has come to change my relationship with social media," he added.

Poulter's Detroit co-star John Boyega expressed his support for Poulter's decision to take a break from social media.

"Best thing you can do mate, well done," tweeted Boyega, who was previously vocal in calling out trolls for abusing and harassing Star Wars: The Last Jedi co-star Kelly Marie Tran, who quit Instagram last June.

Poulter said he would continue to post occasionally for and with the Blueprint Theatre Company and a number of charitable causes, including an anti-bullying campaign.

He said he hoped "this shift to reduce my personal expression and increase the focus on issues that matter will result in a better outcome for everyone."

The actor signed off: "This is not the end. Consider it an alternative path."