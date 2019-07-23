THESE two actors were the original choice for Chulbul Panday's character in Dabangg

MUMBAI: Dabangg is a 2010 film helmed by Abhinav Kashyap and produced by Arbaaz Khan under Arbaaz Khan Productions. The film features Salman Khan in the lead role of Chulbul Pandey. And today, Chulbul Panday is synonymous with Salman Khan.

The film went on to become so popular that the makers came back with Dabangg 2 and now Dabangg 3 is geared up for release. But did you know Salman Khan was not the first choice for the particular role? Well, it was in 2010 when Abhivan narrated the script to Arbaaz and wanted him to play Makkhi's character. The filmmaker hadn't even approached Salman till then. He always wanted Randeep Hooda or Irrfan Khan to essay the role of Chulbul Panday.

Revealing the details of the same, Arbaaz in his interaction with Mumbai Mirror said, "When Abhinav narrated the script to me, I asked him why he wasn't offering me the role of the Robin Hood cop. But more than Chulbul, he saw me as Makkhi, which was an extension of my role in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. He was looking to cast Randeep Hooda or Irrfan Khan as the lead then but neither of them was finalised."

He added, "I offered to produce the film for him and asked him what if we got Salman on board as Pandey ji. He was instantly excited and things quickly fell in place.”