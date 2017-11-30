Hot Downloads

Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Threats to Deepika, Bhansali unacceptable: Nana Patekar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Nov 2017 05:21 PM
30 Nov 2017 05:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Nana Patekar on Thursday said threats to actress Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali regarding the release of their controversial film "Padmavati" are "wrong and unacceptable".

"‘Padmavati' has not released yet. You don't know what has been shown in the film. I don't want to get into this, but what I believe is that giving threats to Deepika and Bhansali is wrong and unacceptable," Patekar said at an event here.

"Padmavati", which also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is mired in controversy over conjectures that it "distorts facts" about Rajput queen Padmavati. 

The film was scheduled for release on December 1, but it has been deferred since it has not got clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

