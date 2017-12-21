Hot Downloads

Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

pic of the day
Happy Birthday Taimur!!!

Happy Birthday Taimur!!!

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Bollywood graces Zee Cine Awards 2018

Celebs grace 'Zee Cine Awards 2018'
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Do you think Hiten Tejwani deserves another chance to enter Bigg Boss 11?

Do you think Hiten Tejwani deserves another chance to enter Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

'Toilet...' educated audiences about India's sanitation challenge: Bill Gates

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Dec 2017 10:30 AM
21 Dec 2017 10:30 AM | TellychakkarTeam

Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates has lauded the Bollywood film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and said that it has educated audiences about India's sanitation challenge.

The movie was amongst his seven inspiring things in 2017.

"There's no denying that 2017 was a really tough year... but it also delivered some amazing moments of hope and progress. Here are some inspiring tweets that you may have missed," Gates tweeted on Tuesday.

Later he re-tweeted a link from the Express Tribune and wrote: Toilet: A Love Story, a Bollywood romance about a newly wed couple, educated audiences about India's sanitation challenge."

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha revolves around a man named Keshav, who falls in love with Jaya and gets married to her. However, she complains that there is no toilet in the house and he tries to pacify her with temporary arrangements.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who stars opposite Akshay Kumar in the film, thanked Bill Gates for recognising our efforts.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is our contribution towards ending a practice that affects a very large population of the world. We truly hope open defecation will be a thing of the past. To a brighter and better world. Say no to open defecation," she added.
 

 




  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bollywood, Toilet...' educated audiences, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Shree Narayan Singh,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top