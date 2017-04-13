Tribute to SRK in San Francisco to be live streamed

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's conversation with Brett Ratner at the 60th San Francisco International Film Festival (SFIFF) will be live streamed on Twitter.

The film gala is paying a tribute to the actor, whose "My Name Is Khan" will be screened in San Francisco on Friday.

Global fans of Shah Rukh, who has more than 24 million followers on Twitter, will be able to join the audience for the interview.

SFFILM's Executive Director Noah Cowan said in a statement, "We are thrilled to be able to share this special conversation with audiences worldwide through our partnership with Twitter."

The experience integrates live conversations utilising Twitter polls and questions from the Twitter audience using the hashtag #SRKSFFILM, providing the opportunity to connect and participate from anywhere in the world.

"Film is one of the most popular subjects discussed on Twitter, from reviews to premieres to the industry's biggest stars," said Anthony Noto, COO, Twitter.

