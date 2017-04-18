Hot Downloads

Trying to recreate 'Judwaa' magic in 'Judwaa 2' , says Jacqueline

18 Apr 2017 11:58 AM
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is playing Varun Dhawan's love interest in 'Judwaa 2', says that they are trying to recreate the same magic as the 1997 Salman Khan starrer did.

""We are hoping to recreate the magic (of 'Judwaa') in 'Judwaa 2'. We are gonna try and do as much justice to the 1997 'Judwaa' as possible. Its 20 years down the line but we have the same director, it will be exciting," said Jacqueline, who was present on Monday at the launch of Raw Raspberry beverages where she was also made its brand ambassador.

She was responding to a query about the pressure she is feeling for "Judwaa 2", an upcoming action-comedy film directed by David Dhawan, starring Varun Dhawan in a double role as estranged twins opposite Jacqueline and Taapsee Pannu.

"It's such a great team... The concept revolves around great cars, and robberies. It's interesting and quite glamorous and that's fun too" said Jacqueline.

Anu Malik will recreate the two super hit tracks from the older movie - "Oochi hai building" and "Tan tana tan" on which Varun will be seen dancing.

Jacqueline was last seen in "The Flying Jatt" opposite Tiger Shroff. Other than "Judwaa 2", her upcoming projects include "Reloaded", "Drive" and "According to Mathew".

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Taapsee Pannu, Anu Malik,

