'Tumhari Sulu' actors reunite for a short film

Actors Abhishek Sharma, Trupti Khamkar and Ajoy Chakraborty, who recently featured in "Tumhari Sulu", will reunite for a short film titled "My Mother's Wedding". The movie is directed by Sanil Gosavi.



"The short film has some amazing talents such as the beautiful Delnaaz Irani along with the young talents from 'Tumhari Sulu' Abhishek, Trupti and Ajoy."



"After being in the production team of the latest hit, this has been my first movie as a producer and the director and I am really excited as well as nervous. I hope the audience loves the film just the way they loved the trailer," Gosavi said.



In "Tumhari Sulu", Abhishek played the son of Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul, while Trupti essayed Vidya's driver to the Radio station.

(Source: IANS)