Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

'Tumhari Sulu' actors reunite for a short film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2018 12:10 PM
16 Jan 2018 12:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actors Abhishek Sharma, Trupti Khamkar and Ajoy Chakraborty, who recently featured in "Tumhari Sulu", will reunite for a short film titled "My Mother's Wedding". The movie is directed by Sanil Gosavi.

"The short film has some amazing talents such as the beautiful Delnaaz Irani along with the young talents from 'Tumhari Sulu' Abhishek, Trupti and Ajoy."

"After being in the production team of the latest hit, this has been my first movie as a producer and the director and I am really excited as well as nervous. I hope the audience loves the film just the way they loved the trailer," Gosavi said.

In "Tumhari Sulu", Abhishek played the son of Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul, while Trupti essayed Vidya's driver to the Radio station. 

(Source: IANS)

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Abhishek Sharma, Trupti Khamkar, Ajoy Chakraborty, Tumhari Sulu, My Mother's Wedding, Delnaaz Irani, Vidya Balan, Manav Kaul, Radio station, Sanil Gosavi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Emma Watson
Emma Watson

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

inspirations
Shilpa Shinde
1920x1080 | 1280x1024 | mobile
more wallpapers Click Here

poll

Do you think Shilpa Shinde is the deserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 11?

Do you think Shilpa Shinde was the deserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days