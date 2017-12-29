Twinkle makes every ride full of adventure, amusement: Akshay

On Twinkle Khanna's 43rd birthday on Friday, her husband and actor Akshay Kumar said she makes his life a joyride.



Akshay and Twinkle are currently here on a family holiday. He shared a photograph of the two traveling in a convertible.



"Forever making every ride full of adventure and amusement, my favourite companion... for life! Happy birthday, Tina," he captioned the image.



Akshay and Twinkle got married in 2001 and they have two children -- son Aarav and daughter Nitara.



Twinkle shares her birthday with her late father, superstar Rajesh Khanna.



Taking a moment to remember him, she posted an old black and white photograph of her with her father.



"Happy Birthday Dad," she wrote.



After starting her career as an actress with films like Barsaat and Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Twinkle did a few more movies, following which she took up interior designing. She is now a successful entrepreneur, an author and columnist.



She is also venturing into film production with Padman, which features Akshay. Directed by R. Balki, Padman, releasing on January 26, is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created a revolution in the field of affordable menstrual hygiene.



As of now, Twinkle is enjoying her vacation with child-like enthusiasm.



In some of the photographs that she has shared, she is seen age-defying and perched on a tree branch.



"I want to be like a child again-to climb trees and perch on branches, only because the tree exists and so do I," she tweeted.



