#Twinning: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor paint NYC neon

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jul 2019 08:16 PM

MUMBAI: Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are giving some serious couple goals. The two were spotted twinning in neon clothes.

They took to Instagram to share pictures wearing neon outfits and a cap that read NYC.

Malaika shared a photograph of herself wearing a neon top and a cap, and captioned it: "Mad hatter in NYC...(p.s. The mad hatter clicked it)."

The "India's Most Wanted" actor too took to Instagram to share an image of himself wearing a neon sweatshirt and the same cap.

He wrote: "Yankee Doodle Do with my Fan and I! P.S. Who wore the neon better?"

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.

Malaika had on Wednesday even shared a post on love, tagging Arjun on it.

"'Right Lovers'. The right lover will never cause anxiety. You will feel at peace. they will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar," Malaika shared in an Instagram story.

On the big screen, Arjun will next be seen in "Panipat", a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.  

(Source: IANS) 

