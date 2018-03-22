Urmila Matondkar back as 'Bewafa Beauty' in Blackmail

Mumbai: The popular actress of the 90s, Urmila Matondkar is back to the silver screen with a bang as ‘Bewafa Beauty’ in the eponymous song from Abhinay Deo and Bhushan Kumar’s film Blackmail.

Known for her captivating dance moves, the ‘Chamma Chamma’ and ‘Tanha Tanha’ girl will be seen setting the screen afire as a bar dancer in the zany song. The music and the lyrics mock lead actor Irrfan, who is dealing with an unfaithful wife. It is set inside a bar, and offers a glimpse of the place where he recites his life’s tragic turn to a friend.

Speaking about the song, producer Bhushan Kumar quips, “Although Irrfan’s character in Blackmail is in a situation no man would want to be in, the mood of the film is tongue-in-cheek. We wanted a song that would be naughty and humorous without being vulgar. ‘Bewafa Beauty’ is that song.”

“With Amitabh Bhattacharya's wicked lyrics set to Amit Trivedi's racy composition and Pawni Pandey's spicy voice, picturised on a huge, magnetic star like Urmila Matondkar, this song is set to burn the airwaves in an already scorching summer,” he adds.

Revealing how ‘Bewafa Beauty’ came to be, director Abhinay Deo recalls, “Initially, there was no song in the film. But when we were discussing the film creatively, Bhushan, being T-Series and having a keen ear for music, felt that there should definitely be a lip-sync song. I already had an idea of including a song which could take the story ahead. I did not want an item number that comes and goes. We knew that the song should be able to say something in the film. By its name, ‘Bewafa Beauty’ states that it is about a beauty who is unfaithful, which is the premise of the film — a man whose wife is cheating on him.”

Ask what made the team to cast Matondkar and he explains, “Firstly, Urmila is a massive star, she is not an item girl. We were not looking for an item girl for this song. We wanted a performer, someone who has tremendous value as a star in the audience's mind. We also wanted someone who has not come in front of the silver screen for a while now. From all the names we came up with, I personally believe that the biggest and best name is Urmila. She fit the bill perfectly, is gorgeous, and is an incredible dancer — a perfect match for the song and film.”

Besides Irrfan, the quirky comedy boasts an ensemble cast of Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao to name a few.

Blackmail is slated to release on 6 April.