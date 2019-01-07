Urvashi Rautela to star in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4?

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela is one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood. Last seen in the movie Hate Story 4, the actress has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Now there is a buzz that Urvashi may be doing Krrish 4 and she will have a pivotal role in the movie. Urvashi did a small song cameo Haseeno ka Deewana in Rakesh Roshan’s Kaabil and since then there were reports doing the rounds that she will be collaborating with Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan soon on a project.