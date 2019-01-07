News

Urvashi Rautela to star in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jan 2019 03:30 PM

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela is one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood. Last seen in the movie Hate Story 4, the actress has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Now there is a buzz that Urvashi may be doing Krrish 4 and she will have a pivotal role in the movie. Urvashi did a small song cameo Haseeno ka Deewana in Rakesh Roshan’s Kaabil and since then there were reports doing the rounds that she will be collaborating with Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan soon on a project.

She won’t be replacing Priyanka Chopra in the movie as PC will be a part of the project; however, there is no confirmation about the same. 

We must say Urvashi is very lucky to have bagged a role in such a huge commercial movie and that too opposite superstar Hrithik Roshan.

